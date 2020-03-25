{p class=”p1”}Club Energize closed down last week due to the coronavirus. Not to be deterred from their group workouts, personal trainer Therese Chaulk was joined by Natalie Gewecke, Katie Mills and Stacy Vaughn for an outside workouts on Monday.{p class=”p1”}The group each brought different pieces of workouts equipment and took full advantage of the sun at Dalbey Memorial Park, while maintaining social distancing.{p class=”p1”}The only downfall, Chaulk said, was the lack of equipment. Nevertheless the sunshine, fresh air and lack of four walls made it worth it.{p class=”p1”}For Gewecke, the workouts was just what she needed after recentling being laid off from the oil fields.{p class=”p1”}After trading off using the barbells, dumbbells and medicine ball the four made their way over to the playground where they had cushioned ground and playground equipment to workout on.{p class=”p1”}All the while Mills’ kids Alexander, 6, and Archer, 2, Mills ran about and played under the watchful eyes of their dad Nicholas Mills.
afrank
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Parade of teachers: Lakeview Elementary staff convoy around the community to see students
- CCSD plans for remote learning
- Gov. orders new round of closures; Wyoming COVID-19 count hits 41
- Gillette College graduation postponed
- Gillette College sophomore Bradley Akhile commits to University of the Incarnate Word
- Governor signs bill mandating monthly production tax payments
- 6 people arrested for DUI over St. Patrick's weekend
- Yellowstone, Grand Teton closed, Devils Tower open
Most Popular
Articles
- First Campbell County COVID-19 case confirmed; Gordon orders 10-person limit on groups
- Public places must close down because of COVID-19
- Wyoming coronavirus cases up to 22
- Gov. orders new round of closures; Wyoming COVID-19 count hits 30
- Buckskin mine lays off 60 coal workers
- Coronavirus cases grow to 26
- Fire burns home, workshop: 'We lost absolutely everything'
- Coronavirus case count grows to 19
- Wyoming now has 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus
- Current situation could be 'new norm,' CCH official says
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- School trustee apologizes for Buttigieg post; former teacher calls for resignation (7)
- Schofield's letters wouldn't be missed (6)
- Several at packed meeting ask school board trustee to resign (4)
- City proposes additional rate increases (2)
- Bottleneck on Camel Drive irritates residents (2)
- Tea Party asks Teton Co. to affirm Second Amendment support (2)
- Man irate at being carded for cigarettes (1)
- Local businesses step up to help those in need (1)
- House destroyed in fire in Fox Park (1)
- Census faces challenges as it aims to hire up to 500,000 (1)
Latest e-Edition
Featured Businesses
Wright Wyoming
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.