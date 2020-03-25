{p class=”p1”}Club Energize closed down last week due to the coronavirus. Not to be deterred from their group workouts, personal trainer Therese Chaulk was joined by Natalie Gewecke, Katie Mills and Stacy Vaughn for an outside workouts on Monday.{p class=”p1”}The group each brought different pieces of workouts equipment and took full advantage of the sun at Dalbey Memorial Park, while maintaining social distancing.{p class=”p1”}The only downfall, Chaulk said, was the lack of equipment. Nevertheless the sunshine, fresh air and lack of four walls made it worth it.{p class=”p1”}For Gewecke, the workouts was just what she needed after recentling being laid off from the oil fields.{p class=”p1”}After trading off using the barbells, dumbbells and medicine ball the four made their way over to the playground where they had cushioned ground and playground equipment to workout on.{p class=”p1”}All the while Mills’ kids Alexander, 6, and Archer, 2, Mills ran about and played under the watchful eyes of their dad Nicholas Mills.

