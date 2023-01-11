Brooke Mack with her piece "Sunrise." Mack is one of eight finalists in the Jackson Hole Still Works 2023 Spirit of Wyoming Vodka Label Art Competition. Anyone can vote for their favorite art piece until 6:45 p.m. Friday at jhstillworks.com.
Brooke Mack and her work “Sunrise” have made it as a finalist in this year’s Jackson Hole Still Works art contest.
People can vote for their favorite piece in the contest until 6:45 p.m. Friday at jhstillworks.com. Votes cost $5 and all money goes toward the Wyoming Arts Council to support visual arts in Wyoming, according to a contest press release. Only one vote per person is allowed.
