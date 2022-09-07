Sheriff’s Office makes comeback in final inning, wins trophy for 2nd time

Campbell County Sheriff’s deputy Justin Feddersen slides safely into home plate Saturday upending Gillette Police officer Zach Parker during the annual Back the Blue softball game at Bicentennial Park in Gillette.
The Gillette Police Department catches Campbell County Sheriff’s deputy Tyler Cox in a high-speed pursuit along the third base line Saturday during the annual Back the Blue softball game at Bicentennial Park in Gillette.
In the heat of Saturday afternoon, the Gillette Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office came together in what has become an annual test of skill on the diamond.
For the third year, 307 Patriots hosted the “Back the Blue” event at Bicentennial Park with free food, jaunty music and the now yearly competition between the two departments for the softball championship.
