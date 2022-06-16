City Pool
With the City Pool closed and slated for demolition, officials are looking at the possibility of free swimming this summer at the Campbell County Recreation Center. Thursday night, the Parks and Rec board approved an agreement allowing free afternoon swim, and the City Council will take action on this at its next meeting.

Gillette residents may have a free pool after all this summer.

During a special meeting Thursday night, the Parks and Recreation Board approved an agreement between the Parks and Rec department and the city of Gillette to allow free open swim during the afternoons this summer.

The memorandum of understanding will go before the City Council at its Tuesday meeting. Assuming the City Council approves the agreement, the Rec Center will offer free afternoon swim sessions from July 1 through Aug. 21 this year, and from May 25 to Aug. 20, 2023.

This is being done while the City Pool is closed for the next two summers as a new pool is constructed.

The city will pay the parks department $40,000 each summer under this agreement.

