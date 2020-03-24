Keeping kids inside all day without any playdates is scary in itself, let alone add a pandemic on top of it.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that school-aged kids and adolescents get at least 60 minutes of vigorous exercise daily for the sake of their overall physical health and well-being.
With no school and little time outside, kids will need to get their energy out somehow, which is why today, we are sharing a multitude of ways kids can do physical activities indoors.
- Cosmic Kids Yoga is for kids of all ages. Jamie has created an imaginative way to engage children in mindfulness and yoga poses. There are eight years worth of videos to choose from like Pokemon, Frozen and Old MacDonald, which are sorted by age and level on YouTube. There are also several kids meditations if the stress and emotions are running high.
- GoNoodle on YouTube is a great way to break up days and get kids moving. They are silly videos that kids love to dance and move with. It’s a variety of movements, like dancing to their favorite songs or fitness activities. They even have a clean up song, if your kids need a little extra motivation picking up around the house.
- If all else fails, turn up the volume on a Kidz Bop video and sing and dance to burn off that energy. Kidz Bop turns adult tunes and pop hits into kid-friendly versions.
- YouTube has a 13-minute family workout video the entire family can do. It includes jumping jacks, squats and other exercises. Plus, it is short enough to burn some good energy and take a break from any work or movies.
- Parents with younger kids can create your own HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) class by using animal movements. Do frog jumps as many times as you can for 30 to 45 seconds and rest for 15 seconds and then do it again. Then do a crab walk and rest and again. Moving through several different animals like camels (high knees), starfish (jumping jacks), bear walks, even add burpees where they make their favorite animal sound at the top. Another option would be to move through five movements for 30 seconds each and do two or three sets.
- Build an obstacle course inside (or outside on a nice day). You can use any supplies around the house for this like empty paper toilet paper rolls, flashcards, a kitchen spoon, pillows or couch cushions, a sheet or blanket, dice, marbles, a spinner from a board game, a bandanna or scarf, yarn or a book. Next, make some space for the course. That could be a living room or basement. Use a piece of tape, or a piece of yarn, for the “starting line.” Pick a silly move to begin the obstacle course, like a dance, three jumping jacks or spin around three times. Choose a few challenges, like drape a sheet between two chairs, where your child has to crawl under or limbo under. Walking with a bouncing ball on a spoon. Pile some pillows they have to “mountain climb” over. Put small felt pom-poms on the floor, which has to be picked up with their toes. Or have them jump through hula hoops or crawl through a tunnel. Pick ways they have to move from one challenge to the next like balancing a book on their head or crab walks. Sneak in some learning at the same time. If your child is working on their numbers add a dice or a spinner that they have to count to that number or do that station that number of times. You can add a competitive edge with multiple kids of timing it. Adults can even join in.
And, just to clarify, during the time of social distancing, walking outside around Bicentennial Park or taking a nature hike around Cam-plex Park, is OK, as long as 6 feet of distance is kept between people. So is sledding, biking or doing a scavenger hunt around the neighborhood.
And if you are an adult needing to burn off your own energy and anxiety, check out Gillette's Heather Gibson who has moved her HIIT classes online after the Rec Center closed last week.
Each day this week, the News Record will be posting ideas of how to keep kids learning in many school subjects, despite the school closures.
