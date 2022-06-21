The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce will host an ice cream social from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Third Street Plaza.
The social gathering is a place where residents can learn more about candidates running in city, county, state and federal races. The ice cream for the free event is provided by Ice Cream Cafe and Expresso Lube.
