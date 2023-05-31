Barrasso, Gordon optimistic for future of uranium industry

Wyoming is poised to become a national leader in nuclear energy.
That was the message Sen. John Barrasso and Gov. Mark Gordon had while they were in Crook County last week touring the Ross ISR uranium mine in Oshoto, north of Moorcroft, and meeting with uranium producers from around the state.
TerraPower is planning to build a demonstration nuclear reactor in Kemmerer by 2028. Wyoming has several producers ready to supply uranium to this project and any others that follow.
Barrasso has been working on legislation over the last several years to reduce the United States’ reliance on foreign powers, especially Russia, for uranium while strengthening the domestic markets.
Wyoming is the “energy breadbasket of America,” Barrasso said.
“The country needs all the energy, and Wyoming has all the energy,” he said. “We have oil, gas, coal, uranium and we have world class wind.”
“Now we’re having to make up for lost time,” Gordon said. “We are ready to make sure this industry stands up again, and grows.”
Strata Energy is the U.S. subsidiary of Peninsula Energy Limited, which is based in Australia. It began its Oshoto operations in 2015, but things “turned out to be a little less successful than what we had hoped,” said Ralph Knode, CEO of Strata. A few years later it went into standby before starting back up again at the end of 2022.
Right now, it employs 40 full-time employees and nine contract workers. Strata’s Ross ISR uranium mine is one of 14 in-situ uranium recovery sites in the country. Of the 14, eight are in Wyoming, and six are in northeast Wyoming.
With in-situ recovery, the uranium ore is left in the ground. A solution is injected through wells into the ore body to dissolve the uranium. The solution is then collected in recovery wells and pumped to a processing plant, where the uranium is extracted from the solution.
The extracted uranium is further processed and dried to produce a material that can be converted into nuclear fuel.
According to the Energy Information Administration, 2,511 pounds of uranium concentrate was produced in the first quarter of 2023, and all of it came from Wyoming.
In 2022, about 194,000 pounds of uranium was produced domestically, up drastically from the 20,633 pounds that was produced in 2021.
In 2022, Campbell County’s assessed valuation was $4.54 billion. Of that, $70,238, or 0.0015%, came from uranium production. For comparison, coal made up the largest portion of the assessed valuation, with $1.93 billion, or 42% of the total.
This doesn’t mean that uranium can’t make up a larger portion of that in the future.
Wyoming has the right regulatory structure in place for the uranium industry to flourish, Gordon said.
The state Department of Environmental Quality oversees uranium recovery, thanks to an agreement signed five years ago.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission regulates commercial nuclear power plants and other uses of nuclear materials. In 2015, the Wyoming Legislature passed a bill authorizing the governor to begin negotiations with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to seek an agreement for the state to assume regulation of uranium.
In 2018, Wyoming entered into an agreement where the commission allowed the state to have regulatory authority over uranium and thorium recovery in Wyoming. This agreement was the first of its kind in the country.
Knode said the change from federal oversight to state oversight has been a welcome one.
While Strata Energy was on standby, it was working on getting approval for low-pH uranium recovery methods, which would allow it to recover uranium at a higher rate. This is used elsewhere in the country to recover other types of minerals, and most of the uranium produced around the world uses this method.
When Strata got approval for this method from the state, it became the first uranium producer in the country to do so. Knode said work is being done to convert the site over to this method.
John Cash, CEO of Ur-Energy, thanked Barrasso for his efforts to help the uranium industry.
“It seems like finally we’re getting some traction on these issues,” he said. “People are coming to the realization we can’t continue to buy from Russia.”
Donna Wichers with Uranium Energy Corp, or UEC, said her company hopes to be in operation “as soon as the prices stabilize at a higher level.”
UEC has several uranium projects in the Powder River Basin, including three in Campbell County.
These projects were formerly owned by Uranium One, part of a group of Russian companies and one of the largest uranium producers in the world, until UEC bought Uranium One’s U.S. uranium assets a few years ago.
“We’re glad to be free of that,” Wichers said.
Barrasso and other legislators have proposed bills to help move the uranium industry forward.
One, the Reduce Russian Uranium Imports Act, would prohibit Russia-produced uranium from being imported into the U.S. Barrasso is one of the bipartisan bill’s six co-sponsors, along with Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, among others.
Cash said he and the rest of Wyoming’s uranium industry are in strong support of this bill.
“That’s the first and most important step we can take,” he said. “That would give us a strong market signal.”
And earlier this month, the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources advanced the Nuclear Fuel Security Act of 2023, which Barrasso is co-sponsoring with Manchin.
The bill would require the Secretary of Energy to establish a nuclear fuel security program. Under this program, the DOE shall only use uranium produced in the U.S., and that if this is not practical, then it shall use uranium from the U.S.’s allies.
Barrasso stressed the importance of building up reserves of uranium and other critical minerals so that “we never find ourselves as a nation dependent on someone else.”
In 2020, Barrasso’s bipartisan Creating Opportunities And Leveraging Technologies for Coal Carbon Act was signed into law. It included $75 million in funding for a national uranium reserve. Strata Energy, UEC and Ur-Energy all were chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy to help build up a uranium reserve.
Gordon said it’s “absolutely important” that domestic uranium is taken care of.
“This is how we move our country forward,” he said.
“This is ground zero for making sure we can provide the uranium we need,” Barrasso said.
