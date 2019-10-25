A dishwasher at Old Chicago is suspected of cashing a bunch of counterfeit bills by relying on the goodwill of fellow employees, who police believe unwittingly provided him with real cash in exchange for the fake money.
Eduardo Vlahos, 43, has been charged with forgery, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He made his initial appearance in Circuit Court this week and is awaiting a preliminary hearing to determine if there is probable cause to bind him over to District Court to stand trial on the charge.
