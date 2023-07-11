T-Mobile now has a store in Gillette.
The store, which opened at the end of June, is located at 2711 South Douglas Highway in the same retail center as Qdoba, City Brew Coffee and Smiling Moose Deli.
It’s T-Mobile’s first store in northeast Wyoming, and the 11th store in the state, joining locations in Cheyenne, Wheatland, Casper, Riverton, Lander, Jackson, Cody and Powell.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Gillette location is part of T-Mobile’s efforts to expand its retail footprint with the addition of new stores in small towns and rural communities across the country.
T-Mobile will host a grand opening event at the Gillette store at 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 4, with snacks and giveaways.
“T-Mobile retail stores offer customers the ease of connecting in-person with our Team of Experts for personalized solutions and the convenience of exploring hands-on with our products and services,” said Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group, in a press release.
“That’s why we continue to expand our retail footprint in both new and existing markets across the U.S. Our retail, care and network teams are excited and ready to serve the great people of Campbell County.”
U.S. Navy veteran and entrepreneur awarded $1,000
A local veteran was awarded $1,000 from Tractor Supply and the Farmer Veteran Coalition.
Karla Schwartz and her business, Fort Farm LLC, received the grant as part of a nationwide campaign with Tractor Supply donating $100,000 to the Farmer Veteran Coalition. Fort Farm is committed to providing the community with ethically grown and raised meat and eggs, selling meat and eggs of the highest quality. Schwartz served in the U.S. Navy and was deployed twice.
Tractor Supply’s $100,000 includes a grant program that provides direct assistance to veterans in their beginning years of farming or ranching, either through grants of equipment or awards ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to help launch their farm businesses.
Tractor Supply’s contribution will benefit 60 farmer veterans.
“Our longstanding support for veterans is rooted in our core values of gratitude, integrity and community,” said Marti Skold-Jordan, manager of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation, in a press release.
“Agriculture offers a sense of purpose and opportunity ideally suited for veterans beginning new careers. Through our donation to the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund, Tractor Supply is honored to support these new farmers while connecting them with the supplies, equipment and insight that are critical to their success.”
Fellowship winners were selected by a team of seasoned agriculture industry professionals. Applications were evaluated based on farm training, experience and/or transferable skills, level of personal investment in their farm business and ability to show how an award will help grow their farm business. Applicants were also asked to share their vision for how their business would support their communities.
For the last five years, Tractor Supply has partnered with the Farmer Veteran Coalition to assist farmer veterans from all branches of service as part of its ongoing commitment to veteran causes. In total, Tractor Supply has donated more than $450,000 in gift cards and funding to the organization, helping more than 300 farmer veterans.
