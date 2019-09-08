Pets welcome at vet hospital open house
Red Hills Veterinary Hospital is holding an open house and ribbon cutting Saturday at its new location, 4340 Butler-Spaeth Road.
Updated: September 8, 2019 @ 8:14 am
Pets welcome at vet hospital open house
