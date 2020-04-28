Campbell County School District trustees have voted to hold high school graduations June 12 and 13.
Westwood High School’s graduation will take place on June 12, a Friday, and Campbell County High School, Thunder Basin High School and Wright Junior/Senior High School all will have graduation ceremonies June 13.
The school board voted at its regular meeting Tuesday night to hold graduation on those dates. At a special meeting last week, the board was tentatively considering pushing graduations back to June 26 and 27. But after getting feedback for parents, trustees decided to settle on two weeks earlier. One of the reasons is to accommodate seniors who will be serving in the military in June.
Times for the graduations have not been decided. School district staff will work with principals to figure out whether the Campbell County and Thunder Basin graduations will be staggered. And they also will work with Campbell County Public Health to figure out if any restrictions need to be in place at the ceremonies.
