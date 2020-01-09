Blaine Horn, University of Wyoming Extension rangeland educator, based in Johnson County.Horn’s research at ShREC includes perennial cool-season grasses under irrigation for hay production and fall grazing.
The University of Wyoming Extension will host a two-day workshop on range beef nutrition in Gillette on Jan. 28 and 29 at Campbell County Public Library Pioneer Room 2.
“This workshop is to help ranchers appreciate how the land can be the only source of feed energy for their cowherd,” Blaine Horn, University of Wyoming Extension rangeland educator for northeast Wyoming, said in a press release.
