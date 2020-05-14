The Wyoming Legislature will meet virtually for a special session Friday and Saturday to determine how to spend $1.25 billion from the federal coronavirus relief act.
The money can only be spent on expenses that came about as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers will look at four bills sponsored by the legislative Management Council.
All of the $1.25 billion must be spent by Dec. 30.
State Sen. Michael Von Flatern, R-Gillette, is a member of the Management Council and said he doesn’t think the state will be able to get that done. The state’s budget for a biennium is $2.9 billion. And all of the federal CARES Act money must be spent solely on coronavirus-related expenses.
“I really think we’re going to write a check back to the federal government,” he said.
One bill creates three relief programs for small businesses. One would reimburse businesses for expenses they took on to protect the health of their employees, such as purchasing personal protective equipment.
Another program would give a stipend of $15,000 to companies with 50 or fewer full-time positions, plus $2,000 for every full-time employee they have. The third program would provide loans to businesses to help cover losses they suffered during the pandemic. It includes the potential for the loans to be forgiven.
Another bill proposes making the claim of COVID-19 a disease covered by workers compensation if it was contracted at work and protects employer ratings from coronavirus illness claims if it becomes a compensable injury, Von Flatern said.
It also proposes giving employees access to programs that can help with rent and mortgage payments, something Gov. Mark Gordon has repeatedly touted as one of his main goals.
Also, a work-share program will be considered for those that have had their hours reduced, allowing the state to make up the differences in their paychecks.
The Management Council has suggested that in the Senate, all amendments will need seven lawmakers sponsoring them. In the House, 12 legislators would have to second an amendment that’s been proposed.
“It’ll weed out the amendments that most people don’t agree with,” Von Flatern said.
In the Senate, if there are seven lawmakers in favor of an amendment, that means it has nearly half of the votes needed to pass, he said.
Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, told the Sheridan Press that the change goes against the way the Legislature normally operates.
"I think Management Council needs to be reined in," he said. "I think they've kind of overstepped their authority. They are kind of turning into a super committee.”
At the start of the special session, the Legislature must vote on whether to accept the rule change. If they vote against it, “we recess and we go home,” Von Flatern said.
The goal is to have everything complete by Saturday. If the bills pass, they are effective immediately.
If someone proposes a new bill, it will be assigned to the Rules Committee. But since that committee won’t be meeting during the special session, the bill is “dead the day you assign it,” Von Flatern said.
During a coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon, Gordon said he wants the special session to be as simple and uncomplicated as possible so the Legislature can complete its task of allocating the CARES Act money.
“It is my goal that this be a straightforward session,” he said.
Lawmakers are charged with quickly and efficiently doling out that money in the right way that addresses virus-related expenses and impacts, Gordon said. That includes creating a program to help renters and landlords and expanding workers compensation for people who may get the virus.
Asked if he could distribute that money himself if the Legislature gets bogged down, Gordon said he could, but that he doesn’t “really relish the thought of doing that."
It's important state lawmakers have buy-in and a hand in dealing with the federal allocation, he said.
"I think the entire Legislature has every absolute right, and properly so, and has to be able to advise on those matters," Gordon said.
