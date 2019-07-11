Gillette Animal Shelter will have extended hours Thursday for its first evening adoption event called “Adoptions to the Moon and Back.”
The shelter will stay open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and all adoptions will be half-priced or two for the price of one on all barn cats.
