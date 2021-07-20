A 31-year-old man is in custody after shooting incidents in the early hours of Sunday and Monday mornings at a pair of Gillette residences as the Gillette Police Department works to find more potential suspects.
The series of events began Sunday with an argument and a gunshot, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
During a gathering of people in the 300 block of South Emerson Avenue early Sunday morning, a dispute broke out and a single shot was fired, but no one was hurt, he said. The next day, the officers learned that the argument was over several missing guns from the South Emerson residence.
Then around 3:45 a.m. Monday morning, an adult man reported multiple shots were fired into his apartment in the 1700 block of West Warlow Drive.
No one was hurt during that shooting as well, and witnesses said multiple suspects fled the area in a vehicle. The man in the apartment was associated with the dispute that happened the day before on Emerson Avenue, Wasson said.
Later Monday, a search warrant was executed in the Prairie Rose subdivision, where the 31-year-old man was arrested, Wasson said. The man was not identified because formal charges haven't been filed and the police investigation is ongoing with multiple potential suspects still at large.
