Children ages 0 to 8 are invited with their parents or guardians to a free fun day at the Children’s Festival, which is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
There will be multiple community organization booths set up offering hands-on activities for children. Some of the booths include the Sheriff’s Department, Women, Infants and Children Program and 4-H.
