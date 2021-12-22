Campbell County recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday when the Wyoming Department of Health updated its pandemic death toll.
Twenty-four more COVID-19 related deaths were tallied statewide on Tuesday.
There have now been 130 COVID-19 related deaths in Campbell County and 1,526 COVID-19 related deaths throughout Wyoming since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The latest Campbell County deaths involved an older adult man and older adult woman, both of whom died in December.
The woman was hospitalized and not known to have health conditions putting her at higher risk of severe illness from the virus. The Wyoming Department of Health did not specify in its update whether the man was hospitalized, but said that he was also not known to have health conditions putting him at increased risk of severe illness.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Fully vaccinated Campbell County populations (as of Dec. 20):
- All county residents: 27.14%
- Adolescents (12-17): 13.28%
- Adults (18 and older): 35.34%
- Seniors (65 and older): 65.61%
- Number of new confirmed cases: 8
- Number of probables: 950
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 114
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 8,528
- Number of active cases: 57
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 9,289
- Recoveries in past seven days:
- New deaths: 2
- Overall deaths: 130
- Hospitalizations today: 1 (as of Dec. 20)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 105
- Number of probables: 23,736
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 1,165
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 90,170
- Number of active cases: 854
- New deaths: 24
- Overall deaths: 1,526
- Hospitalizations today: 82 (as of Dec. 20)
