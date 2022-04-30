The Gillette College Foundation raised about $120,000 at its Wild West Casino Night on April 9. Heidi Gross, the executive director of the foundations, said the event had about 400 attendees and raised about $15,000 more than last year. The money raised will be used for Gillette College operations and technology programs.
The foundation is gearing up for the WyoGives block party, which will be at the main building on July 13. It will run from 4-7 p.m. and have at least 13 nonprofits at the block party.
The veterans services at Gillette College will continue to receive funding from the Marna M. Kuehne Foundation, as the more than $2 million endowment will be split between the Gillette Community College District and Northern Wyoming Community College District.
Gillette College has received money from the foundation in the past when they were a part of NWCCD, but this year will be the first year the college is part of its own district. The money will be used for a number of different veterans scholarships.
