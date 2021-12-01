Grant Schmitz, 7, installs Christmas lights in a long-sleeved T-shirt and no winter gloves in front of his family’s home on Big Lost Drive Tuesday afternoon as temperatures hover around a balmy 50 degrees. Temperatures are expected to remain warm throughout the week, with highs hitting 66 degrees today and 67 on Thursday.
November in Campbell County came and went with barely any snow, and it ended up being one of the warmest and driest Novembers on record.
Only trace amounts of snow were recorded in November, meaning that while snowfall was recorded at some point during the month, it wasn’t a measurable amount, said Em Wong, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
