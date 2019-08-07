The layoffs at Blackjewel were the perfect invitation for the Gillette Assistance League, a group of half a dozen agencies and organizations in Gillette, to help the community.
Together the agencies have organized a Community Support Event on Thursday and Friday at the First United Methodist Church for Campbell County families that need help before the start of school.
Their intention is to fill a void in the community. The Gillette Assistance League, with the help of many others, put together the community event.
“The event is geared toward mine layoffs and the trickle down of those layoffs for people you can’t afford school supplies,” said Meghan Davies, volunteer and secretary at the church.
A variety of community agencies will be on site to give discounted and, in some cases, free support to those in the community who need it most.
With the help of people and businesses across Gillette, thousands of pounds of school supplies have been collected, said Jenny Hartung, director of the Salvation Army, who helped organize the event.
She even secured a $1,500 grant from Walmart for supplies.
“This has been such a community effort,” Hartung said. “I’ve never seen anything like it in the nine years I have been doing non-profit work. For the first time the whole community said ‘yes.’”
The number of school supplies collected fills an entire room at the First United Methodist Church, she said.
There is everything a student could need including backpacks, lunch boxes, notebooks, binders, construction paper, Kleenex and even hand sanitizer.
People will be able to shop for what they need, just as if they were going to a store, except it’s free.
There will be back-to-school haircuts or vouchers for haircuts from hair dressers around Gillette for $10.
Nurses will be available for school sports physicals on site in the Public Health mobile unit for $10, which is the cost of the filing fee.
“It’s as cheap as it can get,” she said.
There will not be school immunizations at the event, but Public Health representatives will be at the event to answer questions.
There also will be free hot dogs and drinks.
The goal is to be set up for help and for health, Davies said.
All year long, the church takes donations and each month it offers a clothing swap. This month there will be two. The first will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. The second will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 22.
The clothing is for all ages from infant to adult.
“People are allowed to come every other month because we can’t keep up with demand,” Davies said.
The only event restriction is the clothing swap.
“The event is for those who can’t afford to do this before school starts or until they get a paycheck when they get back to work,” she said.
