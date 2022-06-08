There will be a celebration of the Archibald Family and the legacy of its Pine Tree Ranch from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Campbell County Rockpile Museum.
The Archibald Homestead Cabin was built in 1922 in southern Campbell County. The century-old cabin is part of the museum’s permanent exhibit collection and Doug Mikkelson will bring a sheep wagon that he bought from the Archibald’s and restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.