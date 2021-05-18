Campbell County added 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its running total over the weekend, raising its active case count to 39, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Hospitalizations rose in the county as well, with four COVID-19 patients at Campbell County Memorial Hospital as of Monday.
Updated statewide vaccination statistics Monday continue to show Campbell County among the least vaccinated counties in the state.
As of Monday, the 15.51% of Campbell County’s overall population and 21.07% of its adult population who are fully vaccinated both rank as the lowest rates in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,710 (as of May 17)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 6,627 (as of May 17)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 839
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 16
- Number of probables: 515
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 41
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,383
- Number of active cases: 39
- Recoveries: 4,797
- Recoveries in past seven days: 20
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 4
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 119
- Number of probables: 9,271
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 360
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 49,951
- Number of active cases: 451
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 712
- Hospitalizations today: 39
