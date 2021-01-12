U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, the third-highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, has said she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
She cited last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump's role in inciting the insurgency as prompting her to want to hold the president accountable, according to a Tuesday afternoon press release.
"On Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes," Cheney says in the statement. "This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space of our Republic."
She said that while there are investigations underway to determine just what happened and how it happened, "what we know now is enough" to warrant impeachment.
"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack," Cheney said. "Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President."
She also noted Trump's failure to do all he could to quell the riot after it began.
"The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not," Cheney said. "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."
She concludes by saying that, "I will vote to impeach the President."
Before last week's Capitol unrest, Cheney criticized the president for a telephone call he made to Georgia's top election official, urging the official to "find" more votes for him to discredit that state's results, which were in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden.
Cheney said the call was "deeply troubling."
(5) comments
Good. You listening now, Republicans?
Vote her out of office Wyoming!!
I agree. Vote her out
Liz, you are nota Wyomingite, and before you vote to impeach, look at the vote talley from WY for President Trump! If you do vote to impeach, start packing your bags, oh wait, you have no connection to Wyoming!
President Trump DID NOT encourage the riot in any way shape or form! He did NOTHING wrong!
Shame on you Liz Cheney, you know as well as a lot of others that the dems are the reason for the problem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.