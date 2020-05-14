Local high school principals have spent the last few weeks preparing for outdoor graduation ceremonies scheduled in mid-June.
They told Campbell County School District trustees this week that they’re trying to make graduation a memorable event for the students even under the unique circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The principals presented their preliminary plans for graduation during a Tuesday school board meeting.
Associate Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer said he has a meeting scheduled with Campbell County Public Health next week to go over the graduation plans, which could change depending on what comes out of that meeting.
Westwood High School’s graduation will be June 12, a Friday, and Campbell County High School, Thunder Basin High School and Wright Junior-Senior High School all will have graduation ceremonies June 13. CCHS and Wright’s graduations will be at 11 a.m., while Thunder Basin’s is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin will have nearly identical setups at their respective football stadiums. A stage will be in the middle of the football field, and two sections with seats will be set up for students. Family and friends will sit in the stands.
“We have a rough idea of what we think will work with regard to the layout and the nuts and bolts of what we’ll be doing,” said Chad Bourgeois, principal of Campbell County High School.
That includes the placement of students, the pacing of the ceremony and the flow of seniors as they get their diplomas.
Bourgeois and Thunder Basin Associate Principal Mike Daniel have been talking to the student leadership at their respective schools, including valedictorians, salutatorians and student officers, to get their feedback on what they’d like to see in an outdoor graduation ceremony.
“As much as the seniors have been through, we want to do everything we can to be creative ... and give these kids a quality product,” Bourgeois said.
Bourgeois and Daniel have been to the football fields with tape measures to make sure there’s enough space for people to socially distance.
Just what public health precautions may be required or recommended will be determined through meeting with Public Health, said trustee chairwoman Anne Ochs.
Graduates on the field will be able to sit 6 feet apart, she said, but details of families and spectators sitting in the stands haven't been set.
"There are so many variables," she said about establishing health protocols, including that Campbell County's COVID-19 situation could change between now and mid-June.
"How in the world do you prognosticate that? If we do have more (cases of the virus), then of course there will be more requirements," she said.
That could include asking people to wear face masks, Ochs said. In anticipation that face masks may be a requirement, Ochs said the school district is ordering some just in case.
She also said this week's relaxing of state public health orders that allow larger gatherings of people up to 25 in a group could be helpful in finalizing the school district's graduation plans.
"We're just planning ahead for everything," she said. "We're doing the best we can, and a lot of things depend on how our community does. We really want to do this for the kids and the community and we're going to try really hard to make this work."
The school district is working with Gillette Public Access to televise the ceremonies, but also will have its own cameras set up to livestream on YouTube, where they also will be archived.
At Wright Junior/Senior High School, the football field is being repaired, so it won’t be used for graduation. Principal Lonnie Robertson said the ceremony will be held in the teacher’s parking lot and temporary bleachers will be brought in. The event also will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Westwood High School will hold its graduation at the Gillette College soccer field with bleachers borrowed from the Thunder Basin soccer field.
Overall, there are 535 seniors at the four CCSD high schools, Eisenhauer said, adding the final graduation lists haven't been set yet. That includes 33 seniors at Wright Junior/Senior High School, 30 at Westwood, 209 at CCHS and 263 at TBHS.
“Our community has done such an excellent job of being careful,” Ochs said. “Let’s keep hoping we don't have a big outbreak, otherwise we’ll be hurriedly coming up with a Plan B.”
