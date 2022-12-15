Campbell County Memorial Hospital
Campbell County Memorial Hospital

 News Record File Photo/Mike Moore

Campbell County Health has changed its hours for Thursday due to the weather conditions.

Here is the status of the following departments as of 9:30 a.m.:

Emergency Department: open

Hospital-based in-patient and out-patient services: open

Respiratory Therapy: open

Dialysis: open

The Walk-In Clinic: open

Wright Clinic: open

Home Health and Hospice: performing in-town visits only; on-call services available 24-hours as normal

Rehab Services: operating on a limited basis

Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology/Infusion Clinic: open

Complex Medical Clinic, Cardiology Clinic and Pulmonology Clinic: open

BHS Outpatient Services: Counseling appointment available in-person or by televisit. BHS Medication Clinic is Open

Outpatient Lab Services: open

Audiology: closing at Noon

Campbell County Medical Group Main Clinic: closing at Noon

Radiology at the Stocktrail Building: closed

Powder River Surgery Center: closed

CCMG Pediatrics at Main Clinic: closed

Home Medical Resources: closed

Kid’s Clinic: closed

Hulett Clinic: closed

