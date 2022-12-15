Campbell County Health has changed its hours for Thursday due to the weather conditions.
Here is the status of the following departments as of 9:30 a.m.:
Emergency Department: open
Hospital-based in-patient and out-patient services: open
Respiratory Therapy: open
Dialysis: open
The Walk-In Clinic: open
Wright Clinic: open
Home Health and Hospice: performing in-town visits only; on-call services available 24-hours as normal
Rehab Services: operating on a limited basis
Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology/Infusion Clinic: open
Complex Medical Clinic, Cardiology Clinic and Pulmonology Clinic: open
BHS Outpatient Services: Counseling appointment available in-person or by televisit. BHS Medication Clinic is Open
Outpatient Lab Services: open
Audiology: closing at Noon
Campbell County Medical Group Main Clinic: closing at Noon
Radiology at the Stocktrail Building: closed
Powder River Surgery Center: closed
CCMG Pediatrics at Main Clinic: closed
Home Medical Resources: closed
Kid’s Clinic: closed
Hulett Clinic: closed
