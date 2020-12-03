Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Clarence Barry pushes a cart with his new friend Echo, 6, at the 2019 Shop with a Cop Gillette at Walmart. Each child had $175 to spend on whatever they wanted and needed for Christmas.
Shop with a Cop Gillette is one holiday event that is persevering through the complications of COVID-19 to give children and families in need a happy Christmas and a positive interaction with law enforcement officials.
The year has been a tough one for donations, said Tonya Stroup, the organization's president or “head volunteer guru,” as she described her position.
