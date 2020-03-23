Northern Wyoming Community College District students will have to finish the remainder of their spring semester classes behind a computer starting April 6.
The district's decision to make the change to online-only classes comes less than two weeks after it extended spring break to April 5 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Gillette and Sheridan colleges aren't the only schools to be eliminating their face-to-face classes for the rest of the semester. Western Wyoming made the same decision last week.
Northern Wyoming Community College District students will receive instructions from faculty members about their classes no later than Friday, the district stated on its website Monday afternoon.
“This was not a decision we made lightly,” said Walter Tribley, NWCCD president in a statement. “We believe deeply in the value of face-to-face teaching and learning. However, we are committed to doing our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 virus and keep everyone as safe as possible.”
According to NWCCD:
- About 75% of its courses are either already online or they are the type of courses that can successfully transition to an online environment.
- Another 20% of the courses can move to a hybrid model, utilizing online tools for content delivery, but still requiring limited clinical, lab or other face-to-face instruction.
- Another 5% of its courses require face-to-face and/or the utilization of specific equipment in order for students to successfully accomplish the necessary learning outcomes.
The face-to-face courses will not resume either until it is deemed safe to do so or the district will design an alternate method with students taking classes in small groups, or individually, with an instructor that follows social distancing guidelines in order to safely accomplish learning objectives, according to the district.
Any student in need of internet access, a computer, or other accommodations should check their college email for more information and/or communicate with their instructor. Also, students who were living in residence halls will receive additional information from campus life and housing in the coming days.
“While all of these steps are important and necessary for the health of our communities, I know they add to the huge amount of stress and uncertainty you all must be feeling,” he said. “I am immensely proud of all of our students and employees at NWCCD. You are living through a potentially life-changing event, and you are doing it with grace and resilience.”
