A 43-year-old man was arrested for stalking, driving while under the influence and not having insurance after a string of stalking-related reports Tuesday.
A 32-year-old woman waved down officers at Energy Capital Sports Complex after she had made a stalking report earlier in the day. She said the 43-year-old man had violated his bond by contacting her. He had called her 33 times and sent her 111 messages, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
