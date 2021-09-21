Author and illustrator Nathan Hale will speak at the Campbell County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.

The author’s bestselling juvenile series, Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales, highlights history in graphic novel format.

