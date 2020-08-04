The Gillette Assistance League, a group of agencies and organizations in Gillette, is gathering donated money and school supplies for children in need as they head back to school.
The league will have donation bins inside Walmart, First United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church and St, Matthew’s Catholic Church and at the Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday
