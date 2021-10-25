A 39-year-old man tried getting out of a drunken driving arrest Saturday by claiming that his 4-year-old son was the one driving.
Deputies first responded to an address on Stone Place Loop for the report of a fight between the 39-year-old man and a woman. When they arrived, she said that he drove off in his white Ford pickup truck with Oklahoma plates.
He was eventually spotted and pulled over near Wilson Way, where he got out of the car along with his two sons, 4 and 15, said Sheriff’s Office Lt. Paul Pownall.
Although he had been drinking, he said that his 4-year-old son was sitting on his lap and the one who was actually driving.
Deputies learned he was on unsupervised probation for a previous driving while under the influence arrest with alcohol restrictions and mandatory use of an interlock device in his truck.
He refused field sobriety tests and a breath test. Deputies arrested him for his second DUI offense, driving without an interlock device and probation violation, Pownall said.
At the jail, a search warrant for a blood draw was sought and granted.
