Tyler Snyder watches firefighters put out the final embers of a fire that started on a trailer hauling hay he was driving southbound on Highway 59 on Tuesday morning. He said the trailer was hauling about $800 worth of hay, which is harder to come by this year because of dry conditions.
Tyler Snyder was driving south on Highway 59 with about $800 worth of hay in tow behind his father's Dodge 2500 pickup when something caught his eye at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday a few miles south of Gillette.
Snyder noticed some white smoke, initially thinking it was coming from his tires as he drove up a big hill with the heavy load. Upon pulling over, he was hit with the smell of burning hay, not rubber, and sprang into action.
