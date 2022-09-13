Primrose Retirement Comm-unity will celebrate National Assisted Living Week with community events sprinkled throughout the week.
The events include ice cream Monday, neighborhood bingo Tuesday, a proclamation by Mayor Eric Hanson followed by breakfast Wednesday, organizing flower arrangements Thursday and a sock-hop-themed dance Friday evening. Friday features a 1950s theme all day long with a supper of cheeseburgers and malts. Live “Doo Wop” music is provided by the Pillage People from 5-7 p.m. for the dance.
