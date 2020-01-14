High school robotics teams from around the region face each other in competition with their self-built and programmed robots. The test includes having the robots move blocks around designated areas and obstacles.
Two of Gillette’s three teams competing in the Vex Robotics Tournament in Gillette on Saturday tied for the White Hat programming skills award as the technical skills of the region’s high schoolers were put to the test.
The three local teams were made up of students from both Thunder Basin High School, where the tournament took place, and Campbell County High School.
