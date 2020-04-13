A Johnson County man who was hospitalized due to the coronavirus has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. He is the first patient in Wyoming to die from COVID-19.
The man, who was older, had health conditions that put him at higher risk of severe illness and complications related to the coronavirus.
"This is a sad development we hoped we wouldn't see in Wyoming and we want this person's family to know they have our sympathy," said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. "The advice we've been offering and actions we've taken ultimately come down to preventing as many serious illnesses and deaths connected to this disease as we can."
Johnson County, which has a population of 8,666, has 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and eight of those cases have recovered. There have been 275 confirmed and 98 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming.
In a statement, Gov. Mark Gordon said he was saddened to learn about the death.
“This one was close to home and sadly serves as a grim reminder of the importance of following public health orders and guidance so we can reduce the number of serious illnesses and deaths in our state,” he said. “Jennie and I extend our thoughts and prayers to this gentleman's family and friends."
