After Wyoming’s cold streak last week, the weather forecast — and the temperatures — seemed to be pointing up.
But the extreme winter weather in other parts of the country is having its affect on Wyoming after all.
The Wyoming Department of Health said Thursday that national weather issues elsewhere would affect the COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Wyoming, among other states.
The state is not expecting to receive its shipments of the Moderna vaccine because of the weather-related chaos in other states. The result is 5,700 first doses and 3,700 second doses of the highly demanded vaccine that won’t be making it to the state on time.
The missing week of shipments may affect some of the counties’ local vaccine rollouts, the Wyoming Department of Health said.
“At this point, we are awaiting updates from our federal partners about next week’s shipments,” said Angie Van Houten, the state department of health’s community health section chief, in a press release.
“Unfortunately, while we don’t have details available, we expect distribution plans and appointments in many of our counties may be affected in the coming days. As we get more information from the national level, we will let our county and healthcare provider partners know what they can plan to receive and when.”
The weather disruption is also expected to affect shipments to Walmart pharmacies across the state through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Just over two months into the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Wyoming had begun to gain steam in its distribution.
At the time of the state’s announcement, Thursday, Wyoming had administered 76,057 of its 83,675 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, just over 90%. Its doling out of the second doses was catching up, too, with 32,478 out of its 43,700 second doses having been used up, about 74%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
“While availability of vaccine compared to current demand has been an ongoing issue, it’s frustrating to face this issue right now,” Van Houten said. “We have to ask people to stay tuned for state and local updates.”
It is unclear how the missed shipment this past week will affect Campbell County.
