Rodeo contestants from across the world cleared out of Gillette this past weekend, making space at Cam-plex just in time for the next show to begin.
Starting Friday, Campbell County residents can look forward to the fun and creativity of this year’s Fairadise-themed county fair. Including new events and old, the fair will bring in everything from chainsaw-wielding woodcarvers to music, food and ninjas.
The demolition derby kicks off the 10-day event Friday night at Morningside Park before locals can enjoy a local farmer’s market at the fair Saturday morning. The farmer’s market normally fills the space of the Berkshire Hathaway parking lot, but these next two Saturdays, July 29 and Aug. 5, it will move out to the Cam-plex.
“We just thought it would help us both and bring a few more people out all around,” said Liz Edwards, fair coordinator.
Visitors can move from the local goods and farm fresh veggies to a barbecue spread later that day as the Red, White and Blue Barbecue returns to raise money for local veterans. The barbecue is back for its fourth year and flaunts raffle ticket prizes like smokers and firearms, along with the fan-favorite foods.
Anyone interested in cooking can still sign up by calling 307-687-0200.
Edwards said locally grown animals will also have their own space in the fair this year. The Campbell County Born and Raised contests will take place Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s a market animal contest with kids who have raised animals themselves here or bought from a producer here,” Edwards said. “It’s a locally grown project to recognize local producers.”
The contests will have a separate judge to review the animals.
Bear Hollow Woodcarvers from French Lick, Indiana, also will put on a show throughout the week as they use chainsaws to carve four sculptures a day in the Cam-plex Plaza Wednesday through Saturday. The goal is to auction off 12 of the sculptures to locals and the remaining four will be donated back to a youth or county organization, Edwards said.
“They do amazing work,” she said. “So people can come out and watch them carve before the pieces go to auction.”
Another first comes Wednesday night in the inaugural Derby Night. Each year, the fair has some type of adult night out, but Edwards said she and the board wanted to do something different than the magicians or hypnotists used in past years.
Anyone joining in the Kentucky Derby-themed date night must be 21 years or older.
“We’ve tried to keep it local and in our community, so we’ll have what we called a 307 drink tour. There will be wine, beer and mead,” Edwards said.
The night includes casino-style games and any money raised will go toward the fair’s youth awards.
Ninja Nation is back for its second year, replacing the Friday night spot previously held by pig wrestling. Edwards said the popular competition garnered great feedback from community members and although sign ups are coming in, there are still slots open for more teams to register on the fair’s website.
A freestyle motorsports show will round out the evening events next Saturday, as Octane Addictions returns. Families can even expect to see a tricked-out set, complete with a snowmobile, Edwards said.
And the next morning youth will work their hardest to best last year’s youth livestock sale that brought in more than $600,000.
Along with the night events and contests, games for kids, a host of concessions and fun for all ages will go from morning to night at the Cam-plex. Edwards said that activities include mini golf, caricatures and even a paintless paintball course.
Those interested in signing up for the open categories of contests can bring their projects to the Wyoming Center from 4-7 p.m. Monday. The projects include everything from photography and food to barn quilts and horticulture.
So far, Edwards said there were nearly 4,500 entries for this year’s fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.