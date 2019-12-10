This year marks the 15th year for Shop with a Cop, a local program started by Police Officer Dan Stroup and his wife Tonya Stroup.
Each year a number of kids meet with Police Officers, Sheriff’s Deputies, Firefighters and the Wyoming Highway Patrol for breakfast before heading to Walmart to shop for Christmas presents.
