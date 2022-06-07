The Women’s Resource Center will host a family-friendly event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lasting Legacy Park.
There will be a walk from the park up to the unborn memorial in Mount Pisgah Cemetery with prayer prompts available. Kids can play on the playground or bouncy houses and popcorn and water will be available. Food trucks and an ice cream vendor will be available for more snacking.
