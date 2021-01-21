After a significant decrease in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday that some state public health orders will begin easing.
As of Tuesday, indoor gatherings involving social distancing and masks will be allowed to hold up to 25% capacity, or 250 people. Outdoor gatherings will be allowed to be as large as 500 people.
“Wyoming is making progress and coming closer to safely returning to more normal lives, and the steps we have taken are helping us achieve this,” Gordon said in a press release. “I am confident that as our vaccination rate increases, the data-driven approach we are taking and our improving circumstances will give us more opportunity to further relax our orders.”
After peaking at 247 COVID-19 hospitalizations at the end of November, there were about 81 COVID-19 patients in Wyoming hospitals Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 6
- Number of probables: 449
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 83
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,094
- Number of active cases: 80
- Recoveries: 4,389
- Recoveries in past seven days:104
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 49
- Hospitalizations today: 7 (as of Jan. 20)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 253
- Number of probables: 7,383
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,413
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 43,041
- Number of active cases: 2,460
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 550
- Hospitalizations today: 81 (as of Jan. 20)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,702 (1,169)
Natrona: 5,518 (1,770)
Campbell: 4,094 (449)
Fremont: 3,733 (601)
Albany: 3,353 (348)
Sweetwater: 3,239 (131)
Sheridan: 2,280 (531)
Weston: 518 (91)
Crook: 372 (236)
Johnson: 372 (236)
