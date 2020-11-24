The Campbell County Public Library is hosting its 19th annual quilt show auction that is open through Dec. 6.
It’s an important event because the proceeds go to the Library Foundation, which supports many community programs. Local quilters donate some of their creations for the auction, said library spokeswoman Brooke Love.
