Firefighters and emergency workers are illuminated against the fog by emergency lights as they answer a call on a structure fire Tuesday night. The 11:18 p.m. fire at 920 Aspen Lane for a residential structure fire that was contained to a bedroom. The homeowner was able to evacuate before firefighters arrived, but suffered minor smoke inhalation. Firefighters ventilated the home of heavy smoke. The fire has temporarily displaced the occupants. The cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined.

