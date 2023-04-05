DRUNKEN DRIVING
WALMART: Police arrested a 36-year-old man inside Walmart Tuesday night after he allegedly drove to the store drunk with a 6-month-old child in the vehicle to pick up his girlfriend. The woman, 36, said the man was clearly drunk when he picked her up from work and confronted him about it, causing him to get angry, hit the car with his hand and go inside the store. Police found him in the bathroom and he was clearly drunk. He resisted handcuffing and got a bruise above his right eye while officers took him to the ground to arrest him. He was brought to the emergency room and released before being taken to jail. He was arrested for DUI with a child passenger and interference with a peace officer, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
CITIZEN ASSIST
BLACK THUNDER MINE: A 26-year-old woman was found near a mine blasting site at Black Thunder Mine after her vehicle slid off of the road early Tuesday morning. She was on her way to the North Antelope Rochelle Mine guard shack nearby and driving on Black Thunder property when her 2019 GMC Acadia fell off the roadway. She was found and taken to the hospital to be treated. Deputies weren’t able to get to her vehicle due to its location off the roadway and the weather conditions, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
FRAUD
3900 BLOCK ARIEL AVENUE: A 19-year-old woman is out $120 after sending a payment and personal information to a fraudulent apartment post on Facebook. The person who responded to the woman’s inquiry asked for $120 via Cash App and that she send pictures of her driver’s license and social security number. Another unknown person, claiming to be the husband of the first respondent, asked for $400 for the deposit. The woman called the apartment complex directly and was told it doesn’t conduct business over social media. The investigation continues, Wasson said.
CRASH
SALINA ROAD: A 56-year-old woman backed a 2017 GMC Yukon into a railroad crossing guard after realizing the guard-arm had been dropped. She backed up into the arm, which wasn’t damaged, but caused damage to the back of the SUV. No tickets were given, Reynolds said.
THEFT
4600 BLOCK DOUD ROAD: A 48-year-old man who sold a Chevy pickup truck in 2018 has been getting toll bills from the Denver area throughout the years since. He believes he left one of the license plates with the truck when he sold it. The license plate will be entered as stolen, Wasson said.
TOBACCO
YES HOUSE: A 14-year-old girl was ticketed for minor in possession of tobacco after a nicotine vape and vape juice were found in her room Tuesday, Wasson said.
ASSAULT
900 BLOCK WARLOW DRIVE: Police ticketed a 20-year-old woman for battery after she allegedly slapped her 30-year-old brother-in-law and graded his face and neck area during an argument Tuesday, Wasson said.
CRIMINAL ENTRY
700 BLOCK WEST FOURTH STREET: After reporting that someone was trying to break into his home early Wednesday morning, a 57-year-old man was arrested for use of a controlled substance and probation violation. When officers arrived, they saw no tracks in the snow or signs of someone trying to break in. The man showed signs of drug use and admitted to using meth earlier in the day. He was on probation with restrictions and arrested, Wasson said.
