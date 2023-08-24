State officials tasked with recommending a budget for school district construction projects across the state tabled its budget recommendation at a meeting Tuesday. Local officials hope the postponement means those in charge of making the recommendation will take their concerns into consideration and amend items in the preliminary budget.
On Friday, state officials will visit Gillette to go over what Jerry Vincent, State Construction Department director, called “inconsistencies” and “anomalies” in a report that dropped Campbell County High School from the top of a priority list to about No. 160.
No discussion was had as to why the School Facilities Commission postponed the topics for the budget recommendation and the State Construction Department’s annual report at its meeting Tuesday morning. In the meeting, Campbell and Teton county school district officials provided commissioners with new information on facilities they deem in need of dire repairs. Those facilities wouldn’t receive money from the state as it now stands based on the condition and capacity lists.
On Friday, David Bartlett, associate superintendent of instructional support, said the group would tour different buildings in the district to showcase discrepancies, including a tour of what’s now ranked as the eighth worst building in need of remedy across Wyoming.
“We do plan on taking a tour of Conestoga to show them what the eighth worst ranked building in the state looks like,” Bartlett told school board trustees in their regular board meeting Tuesday evening.
Sean Mathes, school district supervisor of buildings and grounds, outlined those discrepancies to state facilities commissioners in their meeting Tuesday morning. The Bureau Veritas report stated Conestoga needed a myriad of replacements including doors, windows and roofing but Mathes said those replacements have all been completed in the last 10 years.
In comparison, he referenced what he called an extensive and thorough facility assessment completed five years ago at CCHS that showed units across the school anywhere from 12-37 years past their shelf lives. Some of those items were listed on the new firm’s report as still in fair condition with years left before needing replacement, Mathes said.
“It’s hard to comprehend that Bureau Veritas came up with these conclusions by simply walking a building, looking at components, not opening or inspecting them and some of them not even putting eyes on them,” he said.
Bartlett also gave commissioners updated information on the study completed in 2018 that was later used in a most cost effective remedy study that was approved by the commission in 2020. That study would’ve set CCHS on the path toward a five-year renovation plan.
Looking at the cost of replacements for systems throughout the school like plumbing and HVAC, accessibility and fire wall repairs, along with the replacement cost of a new building five years in the future, Bartlett said local officials would put the school’s condition score at about 0.56 versus the firm’s 0.10, information he said Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, had asked for at a Select Committee on School Facilities meeting in June.
Bartlett asked that commissioners earmark money in its recommended budget for the planning and design of CCHS, which he said matches the project processes outlined in their guidelines.
“Then we could come back to the department and commission and we could have an accurate cost of a final remedy,” he said.
After the presentation, Jack Tarter, commission chair, said that he, Vincent and commissioner Joni Kachelhoffer will visit to go over the issues local officials have brought up at consecutive commission and committee meetings.
“We see inconsistencies and anomalies at Campbell County High,” Vincent said. “Friday is exactly that, we’re rolling up our sleeves, we’re unpacking, we’re going to dive into the detail and take a look at it. We can understand some of these points that the district are making.”
The special meeting that will include the commission's budget recommendation to the governor and the Select Committee on School Facilities takes place at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 30.
