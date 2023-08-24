CCHS Renovations
An aging Campbell County High School has increasing needs for renovations and repairs.

State officials tasked with recommending a budget for school district construction projects across the state tabled its budget recommendation at a meeting Tuesday. Local officials hope the postponement means those in charge of making the recommendation will take their concerns into consideration and amend items in the preliminary budget.

