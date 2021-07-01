The holiday weekend will be hot.

Temperatures will start to rise Friday, reaching 92 degrees and stay in the low 90s through Monday.

070121-fro-weather1.jpg
Buy Now

Lily Tracey, 13, right, laughs after getting piled up at the bottom of a foam slide on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Gillette College in Gillette. Every fifth Wednesday The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have a "Super Youth Activity" where the youth from all the wards from Wright, Sundance, Moorcroft, Gillette and Newcastle get together for activities like roller skating, bonfires or 
070121-fro-weather2.jpg
Buy Now

Youth laugh their way down a foam slide on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Gillette College in Gillette. Every fifth Wednesday The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have a "Super Youth Activity" where the youth from all the wards from Wright, Sundance, Moorcroft, Gillette and Newcastle get together for activities like roller skating or bonfires. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.