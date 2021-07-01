The holiday weekend will be hot.
Temperatures will start to rise Friday, reaching 92 degrees and stay in the low 90s through Monday.
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: July 1, 2021 @ 5:44 pm
