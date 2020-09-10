A 33-year-old man found with more than an ounce of suspected meth in his body was life-flighted to Casper after a single-car collision in the early hours of Thursday morning, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
A deputy spotted the man about 100 yards from the crash site on Garner Lake Road about a mile north of Wyodak Road. The man was walking away from the crash and flagged down the deputy’s car with a flashlight.
