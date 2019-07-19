Blackjewel to present emergency financing
An emergency hearing has been scheduled for Friday to consider a motion from Blackjewel LLC to approve a financing proposal that would allow the company to operate while it goes through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.
The company’s mining operations in Wyoming, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia have been locked out since July 1 when the company’s initial plan for short-term financing fell through.
Since then, about 1,700 employees have been out of work, many looking for and already secured other jobs. That includes about 600 from Blackjewel’s Wyoming mines, Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr in Campbell County.
