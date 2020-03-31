The Bighorn National Forest is closing public buildings and most developed recreation areas to visitors.
Bathrooms, campgrounds, visitors centers and cabins in the national forest are closed, according to a Monday press release, and “will remain that way for the foreseeable future.”
The Forest Service also will not remove trash or maintain parking lots while its public buildings are shut down.
The Forest Service made the decision because it wanted to reduce the number of people gathering at heavily visited areas in the Bighorn National Forest, according to the release.
“Personal responsibility is now more important than ever,” said acting forest supervisor Erin Phelps in the statement. “We ask that visitors please be prepared and recreate responsibly.
“Safe and responsible use of national forests and grasslands will reduce impacts to local communities who may be at risk from the virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.