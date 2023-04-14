Hyun Kim
Gillette City Administrator Hyun Kim has resigned from his position for a new job in Tacoma, Washington. His last day on the job will be July 7.

 News Record File Photo

Members of the City Council shed tears as they accepted the resignation of their city administrator at a special meeting Thursday morning.

