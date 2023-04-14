Members of the City Council shed tears as they accepted the resignation of their city administrator at a special meeting Thursday morning.
City Administrator Hyun Kim is resigning, with his last work day on July 7.
The City Council voted 5-1 to accept Kim’s resignation, with Councilman Jim West being the lone vote against it.
Kim has accepted a job in Tacoma, Washington, as the deputy city manager for internal services. He has familiarity with the area. Before coming to Gillette, he was working as the city manager for Fife, Washington, which is a suburb of Tacoma.
Councilwomen Trish Simonson and Heidi Gross accepted Kim’s resignation under protest.
“You have been an amazing asset to this community, and it makes me very sad to accept this,” Gross said.
Simonson said she was “definitely saddened” by Kim’s decision, and that she has “great respect and admiration for him.”
“I’ve learned a lot working with him, I like the work he’s done, the way he’s helped us move our community ahead,” Councilman Nathan McLeland said, adding that he’s committed to “continuing that good work.”
Kim has been city administrator for about a year and a half. He started in that position in September 2021.
West, who was the only City Council member to not accept the resignation, said, “I understand what you’ve got to do, and there’s greener pastures in Tacoma.”
Mayor Shay Lundvall said the City Council and city staff will “rally together” to get through this.
“As hard as it is, and disappointing, we’ve done some really great things, we’re doing some really great things, we’ll continue to do great things, short-term and long-term,” Lundvall said.
Lundvall said there will be conversations in the coming week to go over the process to find a replacement, including selecting an interim city administrator and searching for a more permanent replacement.
When Kim was hired in 2021, Louise Carter-King was the mayor. At the end of that year, his predecessor, Patrick Davidson, emailed the City Council thousands of text messages between Davidson and Carter-King. In these texts, it was revealed that Carter-King had made, as she put it, “disparaging and disrespectful” remarks about members of the City Council, county officials and others in the community.
Carter-King resigned days later.
The city made changes to become more transparent, including moving up their meeting times an hour and eliminating the workshops that took place on the third floor of City Hall.
And discussions that had previously taken place in executive session were done in open meetings, including deliberations on City Council applicants.
Whoever is selected as the new city administrator won’t be sitting around with nothing to do. The International Pathfinders Camporee is coming to Gillette next year.
The city is working on consolidating dispatch operations with the county, and it also is having to maintain city infrastructure in a world where prices are constantly increasing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.