Cheyenne Marshall, 12, takes aim at a series of targets while participating in a NERF mini game hosted by CR Diamonds & Gems during the second annual Back the Blue BBQ at Bicentennial Park Sunday afternoon.
In its sophomore year, the 307 Patriots returned to Bicentennial Park over Labor Day weekend to once again honor the men and women serving the community as law enforcement officers during the second annual Back the Blue BBQ.
From a host of unique vendors, mini games and inflatable bounce houses for families to enjoy, the park was filled with patriotic pride as community members gathered for an afternoon of fun while supporting those that keep them safe in the community.
